Here are the series that won't be back for another season

MANILA, Philippines - Are you ready to say goodbye to some of your favorite shows?

Every May, US TV networks make room for new shows and set their fall schedules by cutting old shows out.

Some, like The Vampire Diaries and Bones, have been expected not to return, as they've already aired their final seasons. Meanwhile, other cancellations, like 2 Broke Girls, have taken fans by surprise.

Here's a list of the shows you won't be seeing anymore this 2017:

ABC

American Crime

The Catch

Conviction

Dr. Ken

Imaginary Mary

Last Man Standing

Mistresses

Notorious

The Real O’Neals

Secrets and Lies

Time After Time

NBC

Aquarius

The Blacklist: Redemption

Emerald City

Grimm

Heartbeat

Powerless

Timeless

CBS

American Gothic

BrainDead

Doubt

Pure Genius

Rush Hour

The Odd Couple

Training Day

2 Broke Girls

Fox

APB

Bones (Ended)

Coupled

Houdini & Doyle

Making History

Party Over Here

Pitch

Rosewood

Sleepy Hollow

Son of Zorn

The CW

Frequency

No Tomorrow

Reign

The Vampire Diaries (Ended)

– Rappler.com