LIST: These US shows are canceled in 2017
MANILA, Philippines - Are you ready to say goodbye to some of your favorite shows?
Every May, US TV networks make room for new shows and set their fall schedules by cutting old shows out.
Some, like The Vampire Diaries and Bones, have been expected not to return, as they've already aired their final seasons. Meanwhile, other cancellations, like 2 Broke Girls, have taken fans by surprise.
Here's a list of the shows you won't be seeing anymore this 2017:
ABC
- American Crime
- The Catch
- Conviction
- Dr. Ken
- Imaginary Mary
- Last Man Standing
- Mistresses
- Notorious
- The Real O’Neals
- Secrets and Lies
- Time After Time
NBC
- Aquarius
- The Blacklist: Redemption
- Emerald City
- Grimm
- Heartbeat
- Powerless
- Timeless
CBS
- American Gothic
- BrainDead
- Doubt
- Pure Genius
- Rush Hour
- The Odd Couple
- Training Day
- 2 Broke Girls
Fox
- APB
- Bones (Ended)
- Coupled
- Houdini & Doyle
- Making History
- Party Over Here
- Pitch
- Rosewood
- Sleepy Hollow
- Son of Zorn
The CW
- Frequency
- No Tomorrow
- Reign
- The Vampire Diaries (Ended)
– Rappler.com