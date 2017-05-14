IN PHOTOS: Stars' sweet messages to their moms on Mother's Day 2017
MANILA, Philippines – From shoulders to cry on to personal cheerleaders, our moms have always had our backs.
As we all celebrated our moms on Sunday, May 14, 2017, our favorite stars paid tribute to the special woman in the lives too, by giving them shoutouts on social media.
Here are some of the sweet Mother's Day greetings we spotted on social media, from celebrities to their moms.
Toni Gonzaga-Soriano greeted mom Pinty and mother-in-law Marissa Soriano with a photo of the two holding her son, Severiano Elliot. "Happy Mother's Day to the strongest and most selfless women in my life," she wrote.
Solenn Heussaff wrote this message for her mom Cynthia: "A big shout out to my mumma!!! Thank you for everything. The older I get, the more I see the things you have done and sacrificed for us 3. Thanks for being the strongest person I know and for always smiling even when things aren't good. Thank you for always being my honest critic and being the backbone of our family. I always listen even if I sometimes – or most of the time – pretend not to. Haha, I love you, mum!"
Anne Curtis posted: "Happy Mother's day to my brave, beautiful, and sometimes kulit but always charming mother dearest. I love you with all my heart! You are the wind beneath my wings [Carmencita Curtis-Smith]. Missing you so much!" She signed her message, "Your Little Wobbly, Anne."
KC Concepcion paid tribute to her mom Sharon Cuneta, saying: "We've been through a lot together, and God knows how much I want the BEST for you! I do believe now that time truly heals all wounds. Life will never be perfect, but who wants perfect when success is sweeter after you've powered through all the rough roads and made it through stronger than ever? The rewards of having you now, with God at the center, are priceless. I love you with all my heart. I will always be here by your side. Happy Mother's Day, Mama."
In another post, KC wrote: "To my mother whose free-spirit I crave to see – thank you for teaching us the value of laughter and having fun!!! I get so bored with some people at times because I grew up with a mother as kulit as you. When you're inspired it lights me up – your ways are out of this world and it adds so much joy to our lives! Ohhh Mama! I LOVE YOU."
Aiza Seguerra posted this sweet message for his partner Liza Diño, whose daugher, Amara, is 9 years old. Aiza also said that they are celebrating their 4th anniversary.
"If I could go back in time, I will tell you that you have nothing to worry about. Amara is so smart and witty, but most of all, she has a good heart. She's helpful and considerate of other people's feelings. She's talented, manang-mana sa iyo. Pati kadaldalan mo kuhang-kuha (she's so much like you. She even got your talkative personality)," said Aiza.
"Sasabihin ko sa iyo na may mga pagdadaanan ka mang mga problema, makakayan mo lahat iyon. Mas lalo ka pang magiging matatag. I will also tell you that you don't need to doubt yourself. Ipagpatuloy mo lang ang mga bagay na nagpapasaya sa iyo kagaya ng pag-arte, pagluluto, pag-sayaw. Lahat ng iyan may purpose at paglalagyan sa buhay mo.
(I'll tell you that you'll go through problems, but you'll get through all of them. You'll become even stronger. I will also tell you that you don't need to doubt yourself. Keep doing the things that make you happy, like acting, cooking, dancing. All of that has a purpose and place in your life.)
"If I could go back in time, I will tell you that you will be changing people's lives. I will tell you not to listen to what other people say about you. I will tell you to protect yourself because there will come a time na masasaktan ka (that you'll get hurt) but I will also tell you to still open your heart dahil darating ang panahon na hindi ka na masasaktan (because there will come a time that you won't be hurt) ever again.
"I can't turn back time, but that's okay. Now that I am here, I will make sure na malalaman mo kung gaano kita kamahal bawat araw at gabi (you'll know how much I love you every day and night). I will do my best to take care of you and Amara. I will reassure you that you don't have to be scared anymore. That you can trust me with your heart 'cause I will protect it with my life.
"No matter how crazy our life is right now because of our new responsibilities, I hope you know and I will never get tired of proving to you that you will always be my number one priority."
Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters wrote on Instagram: "My mum, my queen (sending you a flower emoji since I'm not there to give you real ones). Wishing all the mamas out there a very happy Mother's Day."
Claudine Barretto told her mother Inday: "To the wind beneath my wings, happy Mother's Day, mom! I thank God everday for you. I dont know of anyone that comes close to as wonderful a mom as you. I love you so much!"
Ogie Alcasid paid tribute to his wife Regine Velasquez. They have a son together, Nathaniel James.
"You are a blessing to our wonderful son," said Ogie. "He is a loving, respectful, funny, smart, and God fearing young boy because of you. Wishing you [happy Mother's Day] my love, with so much admiration."
Ruffa Gutierrez greeted her mom Annabelle Rama: "Flashback to the '80s... when my mom could give the sexy stars a run for their money! Happy Mother's Day [Annabelle Rama]! Everything I am, you helped me to be. I love you."
TV host Ryan Agoncillo greeted his wife Judy Ann Santos too.
Angelica Panganiban meanwhile wrote for her mom: "Dahil Mother's Day, ikaw ang pinaka nakakatawa, mapagmahal, kuripot, masarap magluto, at mataba na mama (you are the most funny, loving, stingy, good cook, and chubby mama)."
Encantadia star Gabbi Garcia wrote: "Happy Mother's day to my number ONE. You've always been my idol. You are the strongest, most benevolent person I know. Stay beautiful and warmhearted as you are. I love you always, Mom!"
How did you celebrate Mother's Day? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com