Sharon admits she is going through a rough time, but denies rumors that her husband is involved with another woman

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Sharon Cuneta on Sunday, May 14, denied rumors that her marriage to Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan is on the rocks because of an alleged third party.

In a message on her official Facebook page, the Voice Teens Philippines mentor, who is on vacation in the United States, said it is not true that her husband is having an affair with his colleague, Senator Risa Hontiveros.

The Facebook post was accompanied by an altered photo of the two senators, which had been spreading online in recent days. The two were made to appear like they were holding hands, but they were just walking side by side.

In her post, Sharon said she wouldn't stay quiet if indeed her husband had another woman.

The Megastar added that she had stayed quiet during her first marriage to actor Gabby Concepcion, only because her mother told her not to talk about private matters in public.

"Ngayon, after 30 years, nangingibabaw sa akin ang dugo ng Daddy ko. Cuneta ako. (Now, after 30 years, my father's blood is more dominant. I am a Cuneta.) We are street-smart. My father has a master's degree from the school of hard knocks. Do not even think about putting one over me. I shall never allow it again," Sharon said.

"So if I am indeed going through anything now, it does not involve a third party."

The Megastar admitted, however, that she is going through a rough time. Two people she knew died recently, one of her favorite aunts is sick, a movie she was set to start filming has been pushed back, and she owes money on investments, she said.

"I am probably the poorest, most cash-strapped billionaire you know... So much more, and you don't know half of it. So I left Manila. Being somewhere else lets you see things from a whole different perspective. Can't be effective as a mother, wife, sister, aunt, co-worker, friend... if you yourself are lost and need to breathe. Siguro naman may karapatan din ako malungkot at mapagod (I suppose I have the right to feel sad and tired, right?)

"I am a human being. I want to rest my mind, body, heart and soul. I am tired of being all things to all people, and I realize no one has really done or been the same for me. I think there are only a few of us who are like that. You know the phrase 'Give and take?' Ako si 'give,' lahat sila halos si 'take.' (I am 'give,' almost all of them are 'take.') I have been taken advantage of, used, abused, pushed to my limits that they should thank God that I am a Christian and have been raised well by my parents, otherwise my shooting (not with a camera) and archery skills would have already been put to good use on them."

Sharon also spoke about still having to work despite having the opportunity to retire. Her experiences, she added, have made her tougher.

"I still cannot put my finger on it but I now know one thing is that I am no longer taking any b______t from anyone. And I am tired of having to often 'act' in real life too when I should be acting only in front of the cameras. It is scary to realize that you have gotten so used to acting like your life is perfect the minute you have an audience, and knowing that you'd rather be on the floor crying."

Despite the exhaustion, Sharon said she is grateful for the blessings she's been receiving.

"I am tired. More inside than outside. But I am eternally grateful to God for His unbelievable blessings and am trying my best to be a good steward of them. This is me. I am open and I don't care. Take me or leave me. I'd rather show my heart than pretend I don't have one.

"Thanks so much for your love, support, and encouraging words. Now please don't worry about me na. I am okay. I always am."

She ended her message by greeting everyone a Happy Mother's Day and saying she would return to the country soon to resume work.

About a week ago, Sharon's Facebook status had sparked rumors of marital trouble. She said last Monday, May 8, "Sometimes, the girl is away, and just doesn't want to go back home anymore."

Aside from The Voice Teens Philippines, Sharon is preparing for the repeat of Basil Valdez's show, where she and the Ateneo Chamber Singers will be guests. – Rappler.com