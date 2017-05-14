Georgina Wilson, Iya Villania, Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla and more mark their first Mother's Day

MANILA, Philippines – On Mother's Day, May 14, some celebrity first-time moms took to social media to share their special moments with their kids. (IN PHOTOS: Stars' sweet messages to their moms on Mother's Day 2017)

Georgina Wilson, who welcomed son Archie in December 2016, posted a series of photos on Instagram from their trip to Siargao.

"I am the luckiest person in the world. Thank you for giving me the pleasure and honor of being your mama, Arch. I couldn't have even imagined a more perfect child," she wrote.

Iya Villania celebrated her first Mother's Day with son Primo through a series of Instagram Stories.

Toni Gonzaga also shared a photo of son Seve with husband Paul Soriano on Instagram Stories.

Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, meanwhile, celebrated Mother's Day a few days early, when some of her helpers surprised her with a cake and flowers. They also dressed up her daughter Isabella.

"This is my 'huhuhu' face! After pumping I went to the kitchen and there was a surprise waiting for me. Our 5 yayas bought cake, arranged flowers and dressed up my baby to surprise me for my first Mother's Day. Three of them have been with me throughout my miscarriages and my successful pregnancy. They witnessed all my pain and hardships. They know how much motherhood means to me. They have seen my transition to becoming a mom... they know my struggles and today they made sure I would feel special.

"I actually have a surprise for them on Sunday... pero naunahan nila ako (they surprised me first)... this is very sweet. I am so touched. Thank you!!!! Salamat na marami at kayo ang kasama namin sa bahay (Thank you so much and we're fortunate you're the ones who are with us)."

Chynna Ortaleza, who welcomed daughter Stellar mid-2016, greeted her mom and mother-in-law. She also posted a photo of herself holding Ecuadorian roses.

To all the first-time moms, how did you celebrate Mother's Day? Let us know in the comments section! – Rappler.com