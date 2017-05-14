On social media, the GMA 7 stars post photos of Max wearing a diamond ring on her left hand

MANILA, Philippines – Are actors and Encantadia co-stars Pancho Magno and Max Collins engaged?

On their social media accounts, both GMA 7 stars posted a photo of Max wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. Neither one of them captioned their photos with an explanation, but many of their friends from the industry, such as Sanya Lopez, Glaiza de Castro, and Angelika dela Cruz, congratulated them in the comments section.

A post shared by Pancho Magno (@magnopancho) on May 14, 2017 at 1:35am PDT

A post shared by Max Collins (@maxcollinsofficial) on May 13, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

In November 2016, Max confirmed that she and Pancho have been a couple for 3 years. When asked if she was ready to marry Pancho, Max said she will say yes at the right time.

The two worked together in Encantadia, with Max playing the role of Amihan, the sister of Minea (Marian Rivera). Pancho plays Hitano, one of Lireo's soldiers.

Max is currently working on the film Citizen Jake, which is already in production.

Pancho is the son of Redgie Magno, Vice President for Drama Productions of GMA 7. – Rappler.com