Jim and Todd marry after being together for 14 years

MANILA, Philippines – The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons married his partner Todd Spiewak in New York on Saturday, May 13.

According to a report from Page Six, Jim and Todd got married at the Rainbow Room in New York. Jim's representative confirmed the news. They have been together for 14 years.

During their anniversary in 2016, Jim posted a sweet message for Todd saying: "I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest. One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn't do that back then hahaha! #todd #anniversary."

Jim, who plays Sheldon Cooper in the hit show The Big Bang Theory came out quietly in 2012 about his sexuality. He has since been open about his relationship with Todd, posting photos on social media.

Todd was also by his side when he accepted his star in Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2015. – Rappler.com