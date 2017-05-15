Solenn opens up about the 'wedding' in Argentina, which got everyone talking in 2015

MANILA, Philippines – Solenn Heussaff gave details of her 2015 celebration with husband Nico Bolzico in Argentina, revealing that they did have a civil union there.

On her website solenn.ph, Solenn said that at that time, she and Nico wanted to have everything done during their wedding in France, which happened in 2016. However, the paperwork was difficult, so they decided to have a civil union in Argentina first.

"The plan was to have a judge officiate our union, and we would sign the papers, have lunch, and that was it. Done," Solenn wrote.

But the Encantadia actress said she got surprised when Nico's mom invited a lot of people to a party after the civil union. She said she was caught off-guard.

"There were 250 guests that I had only met that night, a first dance that Nico and I were not prepared for, and like all that wasn't crazy enough, Nico also invited my favorite Argentinian band, Amapola, to sing all the songs I was obsessed with."

Solenn also said she wanted to stay silent about the civil union when she and Nico returned to the Philippines, but it didn't turn out that way.

"I mean, it was just supposed to be the two of us signing papers with family and friends. The whole thing was meant to be small and quiet. But after the party and Belle snapping Nico and I signing our wedding license, of course, people started talking," she said.

"But instead of waiting for us to share the moment, it was like everyone wanted to force the story out of us. People were bashing me on Instagram. I was being called a liar, and that I wasn't proud of my husband or being married. I didn't understand all the hate."

Solenn added that she has been open about her relationship with Nico as well as their wedding in France last year, which she said " was my real wedding, in front of the eyes of God."

"Now, after more than a year, I’m talking about my civil union in Argentina, because I just wanted the chance to share this story in my own terms," she said.

Reports of the 2015 "wedding" surfaced after Solenn's friend Isabelle Daza recorded the event and dubbed the couple Mr and Mrs Bolzico. But in 2016, during an interview for a movie, Solenn said the event was just a celebration.

Solenn and Nico had a church wedding in France in May 2016. – Rappler.com