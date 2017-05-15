IN PHOTOS: Jennylyn Mercado celebrates 30th birthday
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Jennylyn Mercado celebrated her 30th birthday with a luau or Hawaiian-themed party over the weekend.
Jennylyn's actual birthday is on May 15.
In photos posted by Nice Print Photo, Jennylyn is seen celebrating with boyfriend Dennis Trillo, son Alex Jazz, other members of her family, and friends.
Check out the photos below.
A few days ago, Dennis also celebrated his birthday with Jennylyn and some of their friends.
The actress is currently promoting the show My Love from the Star, which will air this May. Dennis, meanwhile, is set to star in Mulawin vs Ravena, which will air on May 22.
