Jennylyn celebrates with a Hawaiian-themed party

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Jennylyn Mercado celebrated her 30th birthday with a luau or Hawaiian-themed party over the weekend.

Jennylyn's actual birthday is on May 15.

In photos posted by Nice Print Photo, Jennylyn is seen celebrating with boyfriend Dennis Trillo, son Alex Jazz, other members of her family, and friends.

Check out the photos below.

Happy happy birthday @mercadojenny #summer #luau @partystationphils @honeyglazecakes @lstsoundmobile A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on May 15, 2017 at 1:18am PDT

Birthday girl @mercadojenny with @dennistrillo #JenAt30 A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on May 15, 2017 at 1:14am PDT

Happy 30th birthday @mercadojenny #summer #luau A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on May 14, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Happiest birthday @mercadojenny Shot at @theconceptroomstudio clothes styling @wearestylediaries A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on May 14, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

A few days ago, Dennis also celebrated his birthday with Jennylyn and some of their friends.

The actress is currently promoting the show My Love from the Star, which will air this May. Dennis, meanwhile, is set to star in Mulawin vs Ravena, which will air on May 22.

Happy Birthday @dennistrillo thank you @niceprintphoto @partystationphils @honeyglazecakes A post shared by Jennylyn Mercado (@mercadojenny) on May 12, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

– Rappler.com