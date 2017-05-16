Will, Grace, Karen, and Jack are back together with a musical number, ahead of the show's premiere in fall 2017!

MANILA, Philippines – Will and Grace is back! The revival's first trailer was released on Monday, May 15, with actors Eric McCormack and Debra Messing (who play Will and Grace on the show) visiting the sitcom's old set at NBC.

In the beginning of the trailer, Debra is hesitant to join the revival after a talk with NBC's chairman Bob Greenblatt. (WATCH: 'Will and Grace' is back for brand new mini-episode)

Eric then takes Debra to see "something else" – the Will and Grace set – only to find Karen (Megan Mullally) taking a nap on one of the couches. Jack (Sean Hayes) enters the set too, with a handsome guy in tow.

The cast then launches into a musical number, with Debra eventually embracing the revival: "I don't want to be alone, that's all in the past / this world's waited long enough/ I've come home at last," she sings.

Will and Grace ran for 8 seasons from 1998 to 2006. The show revolves around the lives of friends Will, a gay lawyer, Grace, an interior designer, and their friends Jack and Karen, as they go through the ups and downs of life.

Since the show's finale in 2006, the cast members got together back in September 2016 for a mini-reunion. They also aired a special online segment during the US elections, where Will and Grace tried to convince Karen to vote for then-US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The show, which will have a limited 12 episode run, will air every Thursday in the US this fall. – Rappler.com