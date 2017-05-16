'This isn't some kiddie pool in Rio, Mike, this is the beach.' The Rock gets Michael Phelps ready to be a lifeguard in this funny new commercial

MANILA, Philippines – Swimmer Michael Phelps may hold the record for most Olympic gold medals, but he's no match for the beach.

In a funny new ad for ESPN, Michael approaches Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, asking for an opportunity to be on the Baywatch team.

Dwayne plays Mitch Buchannon in the upcoming Baywatch movie, which also stars Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra.

As Mitch, Dwayne tells Michael, "This isn't some kiddie pool in Rio, Mike, this is the beach, and you gotta earn this." In 2016, Michael won 5 gold medals and one silver in the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

After a series of tests – which included Michael holding his breath for 10 minutes and learning to doggy paddle – he eventually earns his red swim trunks and gets to do the iconic slowmo run on the beach.



The video was posted on Dwayne's official Instagram account, where he said that it was for ESPN.

"Ladies and gentlemen the most decorated Olympian of all time, Mister 23 Gold Medals and now newest member of Baywatch. The goat [Michael Phelps].

"We had a blast making our [ESPN] commercial. Thanks everyone for puttin' in the work and havin' fun," wrote Dwayne.

Baywatch is opens in Philippine cinemas on May 31. – Rappler.com