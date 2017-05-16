Valerie's boyfriend, lawyer Bodie Pulido, proposes to her in Machu Picchu

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Miss World Philippines 2014 Valerie Weigmann is now engaged.

On Tuesday, May 16, Valerie posted a photo of the proposal on Instagram, saying, "And the highlight of the whole trip... finding my forever in the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu. After 7 years you sealed the deal in the most excellent way [Bodie Pulido]."

And the highlight of the whole trip... finding my forever in the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu After 7 years you sealed the deal in the most excellent way @bodiepulido #stillonahigh #isaidyes #machupicchu #peru A post shared by Valerie Weigmann (@vweigmann) on May 16, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Bodie, a lawyer, is the brother of GMA 7 news reporter Maki Pulido. He and Valerie have been together for 7 years.

Valerie, who was part of Eat Bulaga, joined the Miss World Philippines contest in 2014. She succeeded Miss World 2013 Megan Young. She later competed in the international pageant in London and placed in the Top 25.

Since then, Valerie has relocated to New York, where she works as a model, walking for designers such as Irina Vitjaz and Ane Amour.

@aneamour #fw17 #NYFW A post shared by Valerie Weigmann (@vweigmann) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:33am PST

Irina Vitjaz | Fall Winter 2017/2018 #NYFW #irinavitjaz @nyfw @irina_vitjaz A post shared by Valerie Weigmann (@vweigmann) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:26am PST

