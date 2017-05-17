ABC confirms that Katy is set to be one of the judges on the show's revival

MANILA, Philippines – It's official – Katy Perry will be one of the judges on the upcoming season of American Idol.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Katy's participation was confirmed by ABC in New York, during a presentation to advertisers.

Katy also confirmed her participation by posting a photo of herself on Instagram with the American Idol logo in the background.

"So thrilled [ABC Network] is bringing back [American Idol], and I’m bringing it back to the MUSIC. [See] you at auditions."

In a statement released to Entertainment Weekly, Katy said: "I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories.

"I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

It was reported that ABC also considered having Idol's first winner Kelly Clarkson be a judge. However, she was eventually picked up as a mentor for The Voice.

News of Katy's participation as a judge on Idol comes as prepares to release her new album Witness in June. The album is a follow-up to her 2013 album Prism. – Rappler.com