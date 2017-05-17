Nico is known for playing Mateo in the hit show 'Superstore'

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino actor and comedian Nico Santos is joining the cast of the movie version of Crazy Rich Asians.

The news was first reported on Deadline and later confirmed by both Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan and by Nico himself.

On Instagram, Kevin posted a screenshot of Deadline's report and wrote: "Good morning Philippines! I have some big news to share with you."

Good morning Philippines! I have some big news to share with you....click the link on my bio line for the story. @nicosantoscomic #crazyrichasiansmovie A post shared by Kevin Kwan (@kevinkwanbooks) on May 16, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

Nico posted the same photo on his social media accounts, saying: "I know I told some of you I was in [Kuala Lumpur] getting some work done, but the truth is I'm actually doing some work. SO excited to be a part of this!"

I know I told some of you I was in KL getting some work done but the truth is I'm actually doing some work. SO excited to be a part of this! https://t.co/A4ucpWf3eC — Nico Santos (@nicosantoscomic) May 16, 2017

Deadline's report says that Nico will be part of the ensemble cast.

Nico is known for playing the character of Mateo in the hit show Superstore, starring America Ferrera. His other projects include Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and The Clapper.

Crazy Rich Asians is based on Kevin's novel of the same name and gives readers a peek into the world of the powerful Singaporean elite. It follows Rachel Chu, a professor living in New York City with her boyfriend Nick. Rachel is shocked to learn that Nick's family in Singapore is over-the-top wealthy, and she must adjust to her new situation as she meets new friends and enemies.

In February, it was revealed that Constance Wu, known for her role as Jessica Huang in Fresh Off the Boat will play Rachel. Other confirmed cast members are Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, and Sonoya Mizuno.

Filipino star Kris Aquino is also rumored to be part of the movie, but no details on her participation have been released. – Rappler.com