Scarlet, the daughter of Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, has a game called 'Hello Scarlet Snow'

MANILA, Philippines – Scarlet Snow Belo, the daughter of Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, has her own game app.

According to a post on her official Instagram account, the game "Hello Scarlet Snow" was conceptualized by Hayden with Xeleb Games, which also developed the game apps of Anne Curtis, Erwann Heussaff, Isabelle Daza, and Kim Atienza.

"Hello, people! Have you downloaded [Hello Scarlet Snow] yet? My daddy worked with [Xeleb Games] to develop this fun and educational game. C'mon let's play! I can't wait to give you crowns!"

"Hello Scarlet Snow" allows fans to play word puzzles, match colors and shapes, and collect crown stickers.

Scarlet Snow, who turned 2 years old in March, is one of the most followed celebrity babies in the Philippines, with around 1.1 million followers as of writing. – Rappler.com