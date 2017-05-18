Here's a glimpse of Sheldon Cooper's story when he was 9 years old

MANILA, Philippines – The trailer for The Big Bang Theory spin-off, Young Sheldon, has been released. In the 5-minute clip, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) narrates his life story, starting at the age of 9, in East Texas. (READ: 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff casts Little Sheldon character)

The clip shows Sheldon's family, including his older brother and twin sister, how his fascination with science started, and how he started high school early.

In typical Sheldon manner, he starts to question people around him, including his teachers who complained to the principal that he does not belong there.

We also catch a glimpse of Sheldon's relationship with his father – he finds out that he was fired from his coaching job. When he asks if his father got upset, his dad said he was mostly angry. The scene switches to Sheldon taking off his glove to hold his father's hand during dinner.

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage in the title role. Iain is known for playing the son of Shailene Woodley's character in HBO's Little Big Lies. (READ: CBS green lights 'Big Bang Theory' prequel, 'Young Sheldon')

Jim joins not only as the narrator of the show, but is also on board as an executive producer of the show, together with Big Bang Theory co-creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and showrunner Steve Molaro.

Young Sheldon will debut on TV this fall in the US. – Rappler.com