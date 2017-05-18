(UPDATED) A representative for the Soundgarden and Audioslave vocalist says Chris' death was 'sudden and unexpected'

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The lead vocalist of Soundgarden and Audioslave, Chris Cornell, has died at 52 years old.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Cornell's representative Brian Bumbery said that he died on Wednesday, May 17, in Detroit. Cornell was in Detroit that night for a Soundgarden concert at the Fox Theatre.

The death was "sudden and unexpected," said Bumbery.

UPDATE: The Wayne County medical examiner conducted an autopsy Thursday, May 18, and ruled his death a suicide by hanging, spokesman James Martinez said.

Cornell had retired to his hotel room after performing with Soundgarden the Fox Theatre.

He closed the show with Soundgarden's song "Slaves and Bulldozers" but, according to footage posted by fans, inserted lyrics from Led Zeppelin's "In My Time of Dying."

But Cornell had sung the medley before and showed no obvious signs of being suicidal, with Soundgarden scheduled to take its tour Friday, May 19, to Columbus, Ohio.

Aside from working with Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell also released 4 solo studio albums. He wrote the theme song for the James Bond movie Casino Royale (2006), "You Know My Name."

Cornell also won two Grammy awards with Soundgarden, and was a Golden Globe Award nominee. – With reports from AFP/Rappler.com