The 'Heneral Luna' sequel is set to be released in 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's been two years since Heneral Luna took Philippine cinema by storm, and now, with its sequel's cast complete, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral is set to be filmed soon. (READ: ‘Heneral Luna’ Review: Essential viewing)

On Thursday, May 18, the full cast of Goyo was revealed, with a photo on the film's official Facebook page.

Aside from naming the cast members, the photo's caption also said that the movie will be released in 2018: "Paparating na si Heneral Goyo at ang kanyang mga kasama sa susunod na taon." (Heneral Goyo and his comrades are coming next year.)

Paulo Avelino will reprise his role as the eponymous general, while familiar faces like Epy Quizon, Nonie Buencamino, and Ketchup Eusebio are returning as well.

Meanwhile, Jason Abalos, Bret Jackson, and Empress Schuck are set to join the cast, along with many others.

Here's the full list of Goyo cast members in alphabetical order:

Jason Abalos

Art Acuña

Benjamin Alves

Alvin Anson

Carlo Aquino

Christopher Aronson

RK Bagatsing

Perla Bautista

Nonie Buencamino

Roeder Camañag

Mon Confiado

Carlo Cruz

Jason Dewey

Miguel Faustmann

Bret Jackson

Ronnie Lazaro

Guji Lorenzana

Jojit Lorenzo

Leo Martinez

Lorenz Martinez

Karl Medina

Epy Quizon

Che Ramos

EA Rocha

Tomas Santos

Empress Schuck

Robert Seña

Stephanie Sol

Markki Stroem

Arron Villaflor

Gwen Zamora

Heneral Luna, directed by Jerrold Tarog, follows General Antonio Luna's leadership during the Philippine-American War. The movie was nominated for and won awards at the 32nd PMPC Star Awards for Movies, Luna Awards 2016, and the 39th Gawad Urian Awards, among others.

In February, a 20-minute short film titled Angelito was released as an introduction to Goyo. It can be watched exclusively on Cinetropa.com.

A week before the the announcement of the cast, Jerrold's film Bliss, starring Iza Calzado, was released in the Philippines. – Rappler.com