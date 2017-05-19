Stephen Amell finally gets his wish of being on the obstacle course on 'American Ninja Warrior'

MANILA, Philippines – Arrow star Stephen Amell has finally gotten his wish of being on American Ninja Warrior! (READ: Stephen Amell to compete in 'American Ninja Warrior')

In a sneak peek uploaded to the show's official YouTube account on May 17, Stephen can be seen powering through each challenge as a crowd cheers him on.

Stephen's full run of the course will premiere on NBC on May 25 in the US, in celebration of Red Nose Day.

Fans first heard that Stephen would be on the show in March, when videos of Stephen on set were posted online by the show's live audience.

In a deleted Instagram post, Zachary Levi also spoke about Stephen running the course, saying he beat it and later finished another one and a half courses for charity.

Stephen has long wanted to be on the show, tweeting about it in February 2016.

Hey @ninjawarrior - I would like to compete on your show in 2017. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 3, 2016

American Ninja Warrior is an obstacle course game show, aired on NBC and hosted by Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Kristine Leahy. The show finished its 8th season in 2016. – Rappler.com