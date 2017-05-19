Harry Styles takes on 'Carpool Karaoke,' solo!

MANILA, Philippines – As his week-long residency on The Late Late Show drew to a close, Harry Styles joined James Corden for a "Carpool Karaoke" that was all his own.

Aside from singing a few songs from Harry's newly released self-titled album, Harry and James also sang OutKast's "Hey Ya!" and Lionel Richie and Diana Ross' "Endless Love."

The two also practiced a few lines from famous movies, as Harry is set to make is acting debut in Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" in July. In a hilarious re-enactment of an iconic scene from Titanic (1997), Harry tells James, as Rose, "Draw me like one of your French girls."

Harry was last on "Carpool Karaoke" in December 2015 with his One Direction bandmates, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Loius Tomlinson.

The group went on an indefinite hiatus after a performance on December 31, 2015.

Since then, each has pursued their own careers in music. Aside from Harry's self-titled debut album, Niall has released his own debut single "Our Town," Liam has signed a contract with Capitol Records, and Louis released the single "Just Hold On" with Steve Aoki.

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik, who left the group months before their hiatus, has released his album Mind of Mine in 2016. – Rappler.com