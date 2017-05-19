IN PHOTOS: Kylie Padilla's baby shower
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Kylie Padilla was thrown a baby shower on Thursday, May 18 at the Aruga in Rockwell, Makati.
At the baby shower with Kylie was with her fiance Aljur Abrenica and some of her close friends from showbiz, including some of the cast of Encantadia, like Diana Zubiri, Glaiza de Castro, Gabbi Garcia, and Rocco Nacino.
According to a post on Nice Print Photos, Mariel Rodriguez, Kylie's stepmother, organized the event. Mariel is married to Kylie's dad, Robin Padilla.
The baby shower had a Little Prince theme, as Kylie is expected to give birth to a boy sometime middle of the year. She mentioned in a previous interview that she's a fan of the book. (READ: Kylie Padilla on her pregnancy, motherhood, and Aljur Abrenica)
Check out photos of Kylie's baby shower below!
our souvenirs at last night's baby shower pillows from @insta_mug sugar cookies from @partybitzandpieces bag from @arteegram_manila bottled cake from @bottledupph and a bookmark that is perfect for our The Little Prince theme from @knotvillefavors thank you so much for being part of Kylie's baby shower. #TheLittlePrinceIsOnHisWay
A week before her baby shower, Kylie released photos from her maternity photo shoot.
Kylie and and Aljur announced in January that they were engaged and expecting their first child. – Rappler.com