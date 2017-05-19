See photos of Kylie at her baby shower, plus some of her celebrity guests like Gabbi Garcia, Mikael Daez, and Megan Young!

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Kylie Padilla was thrown a baby shower on Thursday, May 18 at the Aruga in Rockwell, Makati.

At the baby shower with Kylie was with her fiance Aljur Abrenica and some of her close friends from showbiz, including some of the cast of Encantadia, like Diana Zubiri, Glaiza de Castro, Gabbi Garcia, and Rocco Nacino.

According to a post on Nice Print Photos, Mariel Rodriguez, Kylie's stepmother, organized the event. Mariel is married to Kylie's dad, Robin Padilla.

The baby shower had a Little Prince theme, as Kylie is expected to give birth to a boy sometime middle of the year. She mentioned in a previous interview that she's a fan of the book. (READ: Kylie Padilla on her pregnancy, motherhood, and Aljur Abrenica)

Check out photos of Kylie's baby shower below!

@kylienicolepadilla baby shower lovingly prepared by @marieltpadilla #TheLittlePrinceIsOnHisWay A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on May 18, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

Kylie Padilla Baby Shower #TheLittlePrinceIsOnHisWay A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on May 18, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

#TheLittlePrinceIsOnHisWay A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on May 18, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

#TheLittlePrinceIsOnHisWay A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on May 18, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

Blooming mom to be #TheLittlePrinceIsOnHisWay @niceprintphoto A post shared by Diana Zubiri-Smith (@dianazubirismith) on May 18, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

Congratulations @kylienicolepadilla and @ajabrenica #TheLittlePrinceIsOnHisWay A post shared by Diana Zubiri-Smith (@dianazubirismith) on May 18, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

#TheLittlePrinceIsOnHisWay #KYLIEsLittlePrince Make up by @kylienicolepadilla Hair by @mark_ibarrola | @lynellehair Styled by @iseegab #GabbyStyles custom-made gown by @sheiralyn @apartment8clothing @kcaquino A post shared by g h e e • c a s t r o (@garleenrae) on May 18, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

May bago tayong isasama sa ‼️ @mikaeldaez @meganbata @kylienicolepadilla #KyliesLittlePrince #TheLittlePrinceIsOnHisWay A post shared by g h e e • c a s t r o (@garleenrae) on May 18, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

unfortunately this is the best photo with our girls @kayegarcia13 missing Carolina thank you so much for Ate for doing a fabulous job on Kylie's baby shower #TheLittlePrinceIsOnHisWay A post shared by mariel padilla (@marieltpadilla) on May 18, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

Here's to one of the strongest people I know Congratulations, Ate Kylie! Stay happy and radiant as your are i love you always. #TheLittlePrinceIsOnHisWay #KyliesLittlePrince A post shared by Gabbi Garcia (@_gabbigarcia) on May 18, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

our souvenirs at last night's baby shower pillows from @insta_mug sugar cookies from @partybitzandpieces bag from @arteegram_manila bottled cake from @bottledupph and a bookmark that is perfect for our The Little Prince theme from @knotvillefavors thank you so much for being part of Kylie's baby shower. #TheLittlePrinceIsOnHisWay A post shared by mariel padilla (@marieltpadilla) on May 18, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

Our beautiful mom to be with close family friends @officialnadiam @alyanaasistio @asistioynna @thesexyyssa @maritoni.fernandez #TheLittlePrinceIsOnHisWay #KyliesLittlePrince A post shared by VIDANES Celebrity Marketing ⚜ (@vidanes_cm) on May 18, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

A week before her baby shower, Kylie released photos from her maternity photo shoot.

Kylie and and Aljur announced in January that they were engaged and expecting their first child. – Rappler.com