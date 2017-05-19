The couple talks about how they got engaged in Japan, as well as their wedding plans

MANILA, Philippines – Robby Mananquil and Maxene Magalona got engaged on Valentine's Day, announcing the news on Instagram with a series of posts – but what's the story behind those 3 photos?

On Friday, May 19, at a party for Cosmo Philippine's 20th anniversary, the couple opened up to Rappler about the moment Robby got down on one knee and Maxene said 'yes.' (READ: Maxene Magalona and Robby Mananquil are engaged)

"I was super surprised, I had no idea," said Maxene about the moment. "But yeah, he got me really good, because he did it on Valentine's day, siyempre (of course) a day you would never expect."

Maxene said that she thought they were going to take OOTD photos when Robby set up the tripod.

"Thankfully, we had a tripod 6 months to almost a year na (already), so if I set it up, she won't be surprised na din," Robby added.

"So he was like, 'O, let's take our Valentine's photo,' Maxene continued. "Sabi ko (I said), 'Okay!'

"So sabi niya, 'Let's do 3 poses. One, magtitinginan kami, two, magki-kiss, and then yung pangatlo, surprise nalang daw yung pose." (So he said, 'Let's do 3 poses. One, we'll look at each other, two, we'll kiss, and then the 3rd will be a surprise pose.)

Roses are red A post shared by Maxene Magalona (@maxenemagalona) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:55am PST

Violets are blue A post shared by Maxene Magalona (@maxenemagalona) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:56am PST

I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you #bestvalentinesdayever #robmaxxinlovewithtokyo #CrazyForTokYou A post shared by Maxene Magalona (@maxenemagalona) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:02am PST

After Robby said that he had suggested he carry her for the 3rd pose, Maxene said, "Sabi ko don't carry me like newlyweds, kasi that's gonna jinx it, sabi ko. Tapos biglang 'yun, 3rd pose, he just suddenly knelt down and he said, 'I love you so much baby, will you ride this rollercoaster of life with me?'"

(I said don't carry me like newlyweds, because that's gonna jinx it, I said. Then all of a sudden, for the 3rd pose, he just suddenly knelt down and he said, 'I love you so much baby, will you ride this rollercoaster of life with me?')

Robby and Maxene started dating in 2015, and he told Rappler that he had already been planning the proposal while they were together for one year.

"The planning stage was like, nung one year palang kami, I already decided about it, and I wanted to do it. But I wanted to do it in a moment na hindi mahahalata, and at the same time, memorable and special, since Japan has always been a very special place of ours."

(The planning stage was like, when were were together for around one year, I already decided about it, I wanted to do it. But I wanted to do it in a moment when it wouldn't be obvious, and at the same time, make it memorable and special, since Japan has always been a very special place of ours.)

"And it just made sense to do it on Valentine's because she would never expect it. And she likes surprises, so I wanted to surprise her," he added.

On Friday, the couple also said that none of their wedding plans are final yet, but they are considering a destination wedding.

"We're still in the planing stage, and since it's a start of a new beginning, we're gonna do it [the wedding] probably at the start of the year, so next year," said Robbie on the wedding date.

Maxene added: "And we're enjoying the planning stage because all of our friends who are already married they told us to enjoy the planning stage because it happens so fast, so dapat enjoy lang (we should just enjoy it)."

Robby is the son of Philippine Star Lifestyle editor Millet Mananquil and brother of Happy Skin founder, model Rissa Mananquil-Trillo.

Maxene, daughter of the late Francis Magalona, is the second among her siblings to get engaged. Her sister Saab Magalona married musician Jim Bacarro in 2015. – Rappler.com