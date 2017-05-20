The film is expected to bring back the original cast, which includes Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried

MANILA, Philippines – After 10 years, Mamma Mia! is getting a sequel!

On Friday, May 19, reports from Variety, The Hollywood Reporter (THR), and Entertainment Weekly said that Unviersal is set to release a sequel to Mamma Mia! on July 20, 2018 in the US.

The original movie, which was based on the musical of the same name, was released in 2008. It starred Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried among other big names.

The sequel is expected to feature more of ABBA's hits and some of the same cast members, with a few additions.

THR reported that the plot will be both a prequel and a sequel – it will be set in the present day, but new actors will play young versions of Meryl, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth to tell the story of the past.

Playtone’s Gary Goetzman and Littlestar’s Judy Craymer, who produced the first movie, will be back for the sequel.

The Mamma Mia! sequel will be directed by Ol Parker. – Rappler.com