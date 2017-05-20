Kate's children George and Charlotte have special roles at their aunt Pippa's wedding

MANILA, Philippines – Pippa Middleton, sister of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is now married to hedge-fund manager James Matthews!

The couple wed on Saturday, May 20 at Saint Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire in England.

At the wedding were Pippa's sister Kate, Prince William, and their children, George and Charlotte. George was a pageboy at the wedding, while Charlotte was a bridesmaid.

Also there was Prince Willam's brother, Prince Harry.

The best man at the wedding was reality TV star Spencer Matthews, who is James' younger brother.

Pippa and James' engagement was announced in 2016.

Pippa made headlines in 2011, after her appearance as the bridesmaid at her sister's wedding to Prince William. – Rappler.com