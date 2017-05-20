Pippa wears a custom-made gown by Giles Deacon

MANILA, Philippines – After being her sister Kate's bridesmaid in 2011, Pippa Middleton is now a bride herself.

On Saturday, May 20, Pippa arrived at her wedding wearing a custom-made dress by designer Giles Deacon.

Pippa is set to marry hedge-fund manager James Matthews at Saint Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire in England.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Giles spoke about making the dress for Pippa. (IN PHOTOS: Guests arrive at Pippa Middleton's wedding)

"I was thrilled to work with Pippa on her wedding dress," he said. "The dress is constructed with a cap sleeve, high neckline, and features a corseted bodice with draping to the front and a heart-shaped detail at the back."

Giles also said that he used silk cotton and pearls for the details.

According to The Telegraph, Pippa also wore a bespoke veil made by milliner Stephen Jones, a tiara by Robinson Pelham, and pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

Here's a look at Pippa in her wedding gown as she entered the church.

– Rappler.com