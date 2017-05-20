See photos of Prince William, Prince Harry, and more of Pippa and James Matthews' guests here!

MANILA, Philippines – Pippa Middleton is set to marry James Matthews on Saturday, May 20, and some of their guests were caught on camera on their way to the venue.

Pippa and James are set to wed in Saint Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire in England.

Pippa's sister Kate, Prince William, and their children, George and Charlotte attended the wedding. According to The Telegraph, George is a pageboy at the wedding, while Charlotte is a bridesmaid.

Prince Harry was also spotted at the wedding, while his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, was reported to be attending.

Here's a look at the guests on their way to the wedding, plus Pippa herself with her dad at the church door!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte serve as page boy and bridesmaid #PippasWedding https://t.co/grqB05ezVs pic.twitter.com/gVPD0d2nqm — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 20, 2017

Kate gives the bridesmaids and page boys a polite warning to behave #PippasWedding https://t.co/1KCCtE6Th8 pic.twitter.com/orMj2sycMR — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 20, 2017

– Rappler.com