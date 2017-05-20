See photos of Prince William, Prince Harry, and more of Pippa and James Matthews' guests here!
Published 7:09 PM, May 20, 2017
Updated 7:16 PM, May 20, 2017
PRINCES ARRIVE. Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge walk to the church for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP Photo
MANILA, Philippines – Pippa Middleton is set to marry James Matthews on Saturday, May 20, and some of their guests were caught on camera on their way to the venue.
Pippa and James are set to wed in Saint Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire in England.
Pippa's sister Kate, Prince William, and their children, George and Charlotte attended the wedding. According to The Telegraph, George is a pageboy at the wedding, while Charlotte is a bridesmaid.
Prince Harry was also spotted at the wedding, while his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, was reported to be attending.
Here's a look at the guests on their way to the wedding, plus Pippa herself with her dad at the church door!
Pippa Middleton, (R) is escorted by her father Michael Middleton, as she arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP Photo
Donna Air (L) attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP Photo/
Gary Goldsmith (L), uncle of the bride, attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP Photo
Swiss tennis player Roger Federer (L) and his wife Mirka attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP Photo
James Middleton (R), brother of the bride, walks with his mother Carole Middleton as they attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP Photo
Nanny to Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Maria Borrallo, walks to the church ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP Photo
– Rappler.com