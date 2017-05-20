See photos of the band at the launch of their first album!

MANILA, Philippines – The Ransom Collective's first album is out!

Four years after they were formed, the band launched Traces, their debut album, on Saturday, May 20.

Fans flocked to Palace Pool Club to see the 6-member indie folk band perform both new and familiar songs.

The crowd sang and danced along with band members Kian Ransom, Jermaine Choa Peck, Leah Halili, Lily Gonzales, Muriel Gonzales, and Redd Claudio to songs like "Settled," "Images," "Open Heart," "Doubt," and the album's title track, "Traces."

"[The album] is about our lives, heartbreak, the things that we celebrate, the things that we go through, happiness. Anything that we go through in our lives, that's what Traces is all about, and all the memories," said Jermaine before they started their set.

Before they took the stage, Tom's Story and Ourselves the Elves performed a few of their songs too.

If you can't get the physical copy of The Ransom Collective's Traces, it's also available on Spotify. – Rappler.com