John Lloyd tries to convince Reign Ng to join Sarah Geronimo's team

MANILA, Philippines – The Voice Teens contestant Reign Ng got a big treat on Saturday, May 20, when award-winning actor John Lloyd Cruz appeared during the TV show's blind auditions.

Reign, who performed "What's Up," found herself choosing between Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo, who both wanted to get her for their respective teams. In order to convince Reign to join her team, Sarah brought out John Lloyd.

John Lloyd introduced himself to Reign, who asked if he could borrow her guitar. She obliged, and the two of them performed the song once again.

After the performance, John Lloyd said: "Nandito ako ngayon, 'binibigay ko 'yung support ko kay Sarah and umaasa rin ako na makakarating din sa iyo na makakaya mo in your own 'yung proseso. Dahil may tiwala ako sa choice ni Sarah."

(I'm here today to give support to Sarah and I'm hoping you will realize that you'll be able to go through the process in your own way. I believe in Sarah's choice.)

"Wala akong problema kay Bamboo," the actor added. "I think Bamboo is amazing. But the thing I learned about honing your craft, mas interesting in a more difficult way... I think sa sobrang comfortable mo, sa genre ni Bamboo, but that's the easier way."

(I have no problem with Bamboo. I think Bamboo's amazing. But the thing I learned about honing your craft, it will be a bit more interesting in a difficult way... I think you're so comfortable with Bamboo's genre, but that's the easier way."

In the end, Reign, daughter of former That's Entertainment member Regina Grace, chose Bamboo to be her coach.

John Lloyd and Sarah are set to reunite in a movie titled Dear Future Husband, set to premiere within the year. The movie is directed by Ted Boborol. – Rappler.com