Piolo Pascual, Jericho Rosales, Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz and more gather for the anniversary of ABS-CBN's talent management arm, which launched many of today's big names in showbiz

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The big stars of ABS-CBN gathered on ASAP at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, May 21, to celebrate Star Magic's 25th anniversary.

Piolo Pascual and Jericho Rosales led the opening, as they performed with G- Force, Girl Trends, the Hashtags, some of the rising leading ladies, and Gimme 5.

John Lloyd Cruz entertained the audience with his version of Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling."

The show's top singers also performed together with ASAP's Soul Sessions.

Vina Morales, Jed Madela, Erik Santos, and Angeline Quinto led the performance of songs from Phantom of the Opera and Wicked.

Early this afternoon - Defying Gravity. pic.twitter.com/MvEE6y9dYp — alexa villano (@alexavillano) May 21, 2017

The leading men of Star Magic, including Gerald Anderson, Xian Lim, Sam Milby, Paulo Avelino, Matteo Guidicelli, and Zanjoe Marudo, got the fans screaming during their song number.

Bea Alonzo opened the participation of the ladies with a song number. Janella Salvador, Liza Soberano, Kathryn Bernardo, and Julia Barretto also sang together, in a pin-up girl-themed performance.

A touching tribute was given to Star Magic members Alora Samsam, Pokwang, and Maymay Entrata – also Pinoy Big Brother grand winner – during the LSS (Love Songs and Stories) segment. They were lauded for never giving up on their dreams and striving to help their families.

The dance floor heated up with Maja Salvador and some of the country's rising love teams performing to hits such as "Twerk It Like Miley" and "Mobe Dance."

KathNiel and LizQuen fans were in for a treat as the hugely popular love teams had a romantic song number.

Here was the part of the LizQuen and KathNiel performance. #ASAPStarMagic25 pic.twitter.com/oqwJvNPVeT — alexa villano (@alexavillano) May 21, 2017

The fans went wild as Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson led a sexy dance number together with the good-looking men and women of Star Magic such as Jake Cuenca, Coleen Garcia, Jessy Mendiola, Joseph Marco, Arci Muñoz, and Daniel Matsunaga.

The new members of the Cover Boys also heated up the stage as they showed off their toned bodies.

The new members of the Cover Boys during their number. #ASAPStarMagic25 pic.twitter.com/JPCTdn8189 — alexa villano (@alexavillano) May 21, 2017

Part two of the anniversary special is set for May 28.

Check out the rest of the photos below!

– Rappler.com