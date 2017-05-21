KathNiel, LizQuen, JoshLia, and ElNella celebrate with the upcoming tandems during Star Magic's 25th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines – Some of the country's biggest love teams delighted their fans as they joined the celebration of Star Magic's 25th anniversary on ASAP, Sunday, May 21, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. (IN PHOTOS: Star Magic celebrates 25th anniversary on 'ASAP')

Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo (KathNiel) as well as Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil (LizQuen) performed a song number, as their fans screamed nonstop. Enrique and Daniel even had a moment of "bromance," as they held hands to the amusement of Liza and Kathryn.

The tandem of Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia (JoshLia) plus Janella Salvador and Elmo Magalona (ElNella) joined the other popular tandems – Bailey May and Ylona Garcia (BaiLona), and Nash Aguas and Alexa Ilacad (NLex) during a dance number.

Things also heated up as Gerald Anderson and Kim Chiu (Kimerald) took the stage for a sexy dance number.

Check out more photos below.

– Rappler.com