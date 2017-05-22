Twenty One Pilots, Drake, and Beyonce top this year's Billboard Music Awards

MANILA, Philippines – The annual Billboard Music Awards was held on Sunday, May 21 (May 22, Manila) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with Twenty One Pilots, Drake, and Beyonce taking home some of the big awards.

Korean group BTS won the Top Social Artist Award.

Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris hosted this year's show.

Here's the full list of winners:

Top Artist

Adele

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

WINNER: Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd



Top New Artist

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

WINNER: Zayn



Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity

Luke Bryan

Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers

The Weeknd

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots



Top Male Artist

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd



Top Female Artist:

Adele

WINNER: Beyonce

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia



Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots



Top Billboard 200 Artist

Beyonce

WINNER: Drake

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist

The Chainsmokers

WINNER: Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd



Top Song Sales Artist

The Chainsmokers

WINNER: Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots



Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

WINNER: Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots



Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

WINNER: BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes



Top Touring Artist

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Beyonce

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band



Top R&B Artist

WINNER: Beyonce

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd



Top R&B Tour

WINNER: Beyonce

Lionel Richie

Rihanna



Top Rap Artist

J. Cole

Desiigner

WINNER: Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd



Top Rap Tour

WINNER: Drake

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

WINNER: Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean



Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

WINNER: Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks



Top Rock Artist

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors



Top Rock Tour:

WINNER: Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band



Top Latin Artist

J Balvin

WINNER: Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam



Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

WINNER: The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling



Top Christian Artist

WINNER: Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & the Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin



Top Gospel Artist

Jekalyn Carr

WINNER: Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker



Top Billboard 200 Album

Beyonce, Lemonade

WINNER: Drake, Views



Rihanna, Anti

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

The Weeknd, Starboy



Top Soundtrack/Cast Album

WINNER: Hamilton: An American Musical



Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad: The Album

Trolls



Top R&B Album

WINNER: Beyonce, Lemonade

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Rihanna, Anti

The Weeknd, Starboy



Top Rap Album

J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only

WINNER: Drake, Views



Kevin Gates, Isla

DJ Khaled, Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service



Top Country Album

Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots

Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest

WINNER: Chris Stapleton, Traveller



Keith Urban, Ripcord

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers, Cleopatra

WINNER: Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct



Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface



Top Latin Album:

J Balvin, Energia

CNCO, Primera Cita

WINNER: Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2



Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo



Top Dance/Electronic Album:

The Chainsmokers, Bouquet

The Chainsmokers, Collage

Flume, Skin

Kygo, Cloud Nine

WINNER: Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough





Top Christian Album

Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing

WINNER: Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be



Joey + Rory, Hymns

Hillary Scott & The Family, Love Remains

Skillet, Unleashed



Top Gospel Album

WINNER: Tamela Mann, One Way



Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Travis Greene, The Hill

Tasha Cobbs, One Place: Live

Hezekiah Walker, Better: Azusa - The Next Generation 2



Top Hot 100 Song:

WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”



Top Selling Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

WINNER: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”



Top Radio Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

WINNER: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”



Top Streaming Song (Audio)

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

WINNER: Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”



Top Streaming Song (Video):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

WINNER: Desiigner, "Panda"

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”



Top Collaboration:

WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”



Top R&B Song

WINNER: Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”



Top R&B Collaboration

WINNER: Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”



Top Rap Song:

WINNER: Desiigner, “Panda”

Drake, “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”



Top Rap Collaboration

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

WINNER: Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”



Top Country Song

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

WINNER: Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”



Top Country Collaboration

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King, “Different For Girls”

WINNER: Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”



Top Rock Song

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”



Top Latin Song

Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”

WINNER: Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”



Top Dance/Electronic Song

WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”



Top Christian Song:

Lauren Daigle, “Trust In You”

WINNER: Hillary Scott & The Family, “Thy Will”

Skillet, “Feel Invincible”

Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal, “Eye Of The Storm”

Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”



Top Gospel Song

Jekalyn Carr, “You’re Bigger”

Tasha Cobbs, Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”

Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy??”

WINNER: Travis Greene, “Made A Way”

Hezekiah Walker, “Better”

Billboard Icon Award: Cher and Celine Dion

– Rappler.com