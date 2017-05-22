Columbia Pictures announces that Tom will play Spider-Man's famous nemesis

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Tom Hardy is playing Venom in an upcoming film.

According to a press release, Columbia Pictures said that Tom, known for his roles in The Revenant, The Dark Night Rises, and Mad Max: Fury Road, will take on the role of Eddie Brock, who later becomes Venom.

The film will be the first from Sony's Marvel Universe after Spider-Man: Homecoming, which stars Tom Holland.



The movie is scheduled for release worldwide on October 5, 2018 and will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, who did the film Zombieland.

Venom is one of the most popular villains in the Marvel Universe and is often seen battling Spider-Man in the comic books. – Rappler.com