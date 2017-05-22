Celine performs the song in celebration of the movie's 20th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines – Twenty years after Titanic was released, Celine Dion went on stage to perform the movie's iconic theme song "My Heart Will Go On" during the Billboard Music Awards 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (FULL LIST: Winners, Billboard Music Awards 2017)

Celine performed the song, to mark the 20th anniversay of the film, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet and was released in 1997.

Here's a snippet of Celine's powerful performance.

In 2016, Celine was awarded the Billboard Icon Award by her son Rene Charles.

"I want to be so strong for my family and my kids," Celine said, as she held her son's hand. She dedicated her award to her family, children and late husband Rene Angelil.

