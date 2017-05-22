Videographer Jason Magbanua shares the 15-minute video of Solenn and Nico, in celebration of their one-year wedding anniversary

MANILA, Philippines – Days after releasing the video of her and Nico Bolzico's civil union, Solenn Heussaff shared a 15-minute video made by videographer Jason Magbanua, in celebration of their one-year anniversary as husband and wife. (WATCH: Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico's beautiful wedding video)

In her blog solenn.ph, Solenn wrote that while she and Nico lived together before getting married, they are still like any other couple who have their differences.

"We still have our differences, we still fight, and we still definitely laugh at and with each other. Love has always been the center of our relationship and that won’t ever change," she said.

She also said that even if she's already married, Solenn still has freedom to do what she wants.

"For me, freedom is being able to freely express who I am. It’s what makes me happy, what pushes me to explore, and what stimulates my creativity. In this sense, being married still makes me a free woman. Obviously, I am not free to date other men (and if this is what freedom means to you, trust me, you aren’t ready for marriage yet), but to be honest, I feel the most free I’ve ever been. I’ve never been this motivated to spread my wings and chase opportunities, to work harder, to meet people who I can learn from, to look better, to feel better… This is what being with Nico has done to me."

She also said that she's blessed to have Nico in her life, and that in the course of her relationship with him, she has learned so much, such as trust and rediscovering things about her husband.

She ended by saying: "Know that whether it’s a boyfriend-and-girlfriend relationship or a baby marriage or a long-term one, as long as you are genuinely happy… Well, may forever talaga (there's always a forever)."

In addition, Solenn posted a funny video of her and Nico as she danced to "Chantaje" by Shakira.

"After one year of marriage and [Nico Bolzico] calling me wifezilla one too many times, INTENSITY is what he got."

