'There was a powerful moment, my now 16-year-old daughter called me ... and she was in tears,' says the former 'Access Hollywood' host of his daughter's reaction to the video

NEW YORK, USA – The infamous 2005 videotape in which Donald Trump boasts to celebrity interviewer Billy Bush about groping women brought the TV show host's daughter to tears, Bush told ABC on Monday, May 22.

Bush – who at the time was with the NBC show Access Hollywood – is seen on the video bantering with Trump, then the billionaire host of the hit reality show The Apprentice, when the conversation turns to women.

"I don't even wait," Trump tells a laughing Bush. "And when you're a star, they let you do it, you can do anything ... grab them by the pussy".

The videotape was leaked to the Washington Post in October 2016, at the height of the US presidential election campaign. (READ: TV host Billy Bush leaves NBC after Trump's lewd remarks video)

"There was a powerful moment, my now 16-year-old daughter called me ... and she was in tears," Bush, 45, told ABC's Good Morning America in his first public comments on the incident.

Bush told his daughter not to worry. "And she said, 'No. Why were you laughing at the things that he was saying on that bus? Why were you playing along with it, Dad? It wasn't funny.'"

His response: "'Mary, I am sorry. And there is no good answer for that.'"

Bush was suspended and then resigned from NBC soon after the tape was released.

Billy Bush tells @RobinRoberts tape with Trump brought daughter to tears: "She said...'Why were you laughing?'" https://t.co/V1WIHabkbY pic.twitter.com/maYPc6fNlK — ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2017

Trump, who dismissed his comments as "locker room banter," issued an apology in a brief video clip.

Bush, who is trying to make a TV comeback, also had a lengthy interview with The Hollywood Reporter for the magazine's May 24 edition.

Billy Bush is a first cousin of former president George W. Bush, and his uncle is former president George H. W. Bush. – Rappler.com