Nicki Minaj, Nathan Sykes, Katy Perry and more offer their condolences to Ariana's concertgoers

MANILA, Philippines – Following an explosion that killed at least 19 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England stars took to social media to offer their condolences.

The explosion happened at Manchester Arena on Tuesday, May 23, and is being treated as a terrorist incident by the police, until more information is gathered.

On Twitter, stars and members of the music industry offered their prayers and well-wishes to Ariana, her crew, and her concertgoers.

James Corden

Comedian James Corden, who was born in England, released a short tribute on YouTube for those affected by the blasts.

“Good evening. While taping our show earlier tonight, we heard the horrific news coming out of Manchester in England. There had been an incident at Ariana Grande’s concert. We still have no real information about what’s happening. All we know is the tragic news that there are multiple fatalities, and many injuries," he said.

“It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight.

“Many of you won’t have ever been to Manchester, but you will definitely have heard of it. It’s famous all over the world for so many wonderful things. Great football teams in Man City, Man United. It’s famous for incredible music – Oasis and Joy Division. It was the birthplace of the leader of the suffragettes; it’s the home of the inventor of the first computer. It’s a place full of comedy and curries and character.

“But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there. And I’m telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester tonight.”

Watch his full message below:

Bruno Mars

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017





God bless the family and friends affected by this nightmare. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017



Niall Horan

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

Katy Perry

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017



Pink

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017



Harry Styles

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017



Demi Lovato

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017



Cher

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017



Ellie Goulding

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017



Fifth Harmony

Just saw the news about Manchester... Our hearts are breaking Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew. — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017



Nicki Minaj

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017



Camila Cabello

oh god.......my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight... — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 23, 2017





praying for the victims and their families and everyone that was there tonight — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 23, 2017



Lily Allen

Sending love to everyone in Manchester. So much evil in this world. Stay strong. — Gloku (@FazeMiyake) May 23, 2017



Paula Abdul

My heart breaks for everyone who endured the terrifying attack at Ariana Grande's show in Manchester. I'm praying for everyone there... — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) May 23, 2017



Nathan Sykes

Watching the news in total shock. Heartbreaking to hear of fatalities at the Manchester Arena. — Nathan Sykes (@NathanSykes) May 22, 2017



Halsey

What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone effected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay :( Jesus — h (@halsey) May 22, 2017

Hearing mixed things but hoping deeply the blast was an accident and not intentional. Music is a safe place. — h (@halsey) May 22, 2017



Ryan Seacrest

Stunned by the news coming in from the UK… my thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana’s Manchester show. Awful — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 22, 2017



Dwayne Johnson

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017



Victoria Justice

I just heard about the attack at Ariana's concert.This is truly awful. I'm sending my deepest condolences & praying for every one affected — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) May 23, 2017

Noah Cyrus

sending love and prayers to Ariana and everyone that was at her show — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) May 23, 2017



Becky G.

My heart is with you, Manchester. — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) May 23, 2017



Lorde

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017



Boy George

So desperately sad about Manchester. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) May 23, 2017



Olly Murs

Shocked! Can't believe it!! Sending my love to everyone that was @ManchesterArena tonight! — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) May 22, 2017





No one should go to a concert and never come home — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) May 22, 2017



Chloë Grace Moretz

Hoping we can all push to create a world where this isn't a reality, prayers to #Manchester — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 23, 2017



Lena Dunham

Heart breaks for everyone at the @ArianaGrande show- terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience. Sending all love. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 23, 2017



– Rappler.com