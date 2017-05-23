See Ronaldo Valdez, Leo Martinez, and Pen Medina audition to get the coveted role!

MANILA, Philippines – KFC is searching for the first Filipino colonel.

In a viral video posted on Facebook Monday, May 22, fans saw 3 of the Philippines' top actors audition to be the first Filipino to play the famous Colonel Sanders.

Ronaldo Valdez, Leo Martinez, and Pen Medina all took turns auditioning for the role, giving their own spin to the iconic character.

Each of them also took turns pretending to eat some KFC fried chicken out of a bucket and saying the restaurant's famous tag line, "It's finger lickin' good!"

So who is KFC's first Filipino colonel? According to the video, this will be revealed on May 29.

Watch the video above and let us know who you think you get the job! – Rappler.com