NEW YORK, USA (UPDATED) – US pop star Ariana Grande late Monday, May 22 said she felt at a loss for words after a suspected terror attack at her concert in the British city of Manchester.

"Broken," she wrote in her first reaction on Twitter.

"From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words," she wrote.

In a statement to Billboard, her management team said about the attack: "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Police said at least 19 people were killed and around 50 wounded in the attack at the 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena. ( READ: Stars pray for Ariana Grande, fans after concert blast)

It was the deadliest attack in Britain since 2005.

Grande, a 23-year-old former child star, is not known for her political views and draws an audience of teenagers and pre-teenagers. – Rappler.com