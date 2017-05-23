Zsa Zsa Padilla and Lee O'Brian are also set to be in the episode

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Liza Soberano is set to play the role of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach in a special Maalaala Mo Kaya (MMK) episode.

On Tuesday, May 23, singer and actress Zsa Zsa Padilla posted some photos on Instagram, saying that she and Liza were working together on an MMK episode about Pia's life.

"My first time to act with this pretty lady!" wrote Zsa Zsa. "I must admit, it was hard focusing on my lines while looking at her beautiful face. Who knew such beauty could be distracting? But she's such an amazing actor and pretty soon, I felt like I was talking to my very own daughter. Please watch out for MMK soon featuring the life story of Pia Wurtzbach."

Actor Lee O'Brian also confirmed his participation in the episode.

Harley Tan, one of Pia's best friends, hinted that actor Fifth Solomon will portray him on MMK. Fifth also posted a photo of himself with Liza, but gave no hint of what they were working on together.

In a 2016 Twitter interview, Pia said she sees Liza as a potential Miss Universe among today's young celebrities. Liza's beauty has attracted a lot of attention, both here and abroad.

When asked about the possibility of joining a beauty contest in the future, Liza said in 2016: "To be honest, wala naman akong (I have no) plans [of] being Miss Universe pero (but) I'm not closing any doors." – Rappler.com