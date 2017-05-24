'I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me,' Katy tells James Corden

MANILA, Philippines – Katy Perry has opened up about her feud with her fellow pop star in an episode of The Late Late Show's "Carpool Karaoke."

In a candid moment on the segment, which aired on Monday, May 22 in the US, Katy spoke to host James Corden about the feud, in between singing to her songs "Swish Swish" and "Roar."

"Swish Swish," a song on Katy's newly released album Witness is rumored to be her answer to Taylor's "Bad Blood."

"I want to talk to you about some famous beef." James started. "Because there's Taylor [Swift] beef... And when are we gonna clear that beef up?"

"That's true. There's a situation. Honestly, it's really like, she started it, and it's time for her to finish it," Katy responded. "And I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me... I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, 'Okay, cool, cool, cool, that's how you want to deal with it? Karma!'"

She continued: "But what I want to say is that I'm ready for that BS to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, there's going to be a reaction, and trust me daddy, there's going to be a reaction. It's all about karma, right?"

When asked if she was ready to "take the beef off the grill," Katy said, "I think, personally, that women together, not divided, and none of this petty bullsh-t, women together will heal the world."

Aside from "Swish Swish" and "Roar," Katy and James also sang along to songs like "Firework," "Dark Horse," and "Bon Apetit."

Watch the video above to see Katy's full "Carpool Karaoke" segment, and let us know what your favorite Katy Perry song is in the comments below! – Rappler.com