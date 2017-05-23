Kim's agency confirms the actress is 15 weeks pregnant

MANILA, Philippines – Korean pop star Rain and his wife, actress Kim Tae Hee, are expecting their first child. The news was confirmed by Kim's management.

"Kim Tae Hee is currently 15 weeks pregnant, so she has to be careful for the time being. However, rather than having the news be released as medical treatment, she believes that it is her duty to be the one to share the news to everyone who has cheered her on," Ruach Entertainment said in a statement to Korean website Soompi.

The actress' management also said she will be focusing on "prenatal education" and on being a good wife and mom.

Rain, who rose to fame as one of Korea's top pop stars and for his roles on the TV show Full House and movies such as Ninja Assassin and Speed Racer, married Kim last January. – Rappler.com