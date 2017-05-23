Bryan Cranston, Russell Crowe, and more offer their condolences to the actor's family

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Following the death of Roger Moore, who was best known for being one of the actors to play James Bond, a number of stars paid their respects on social media. Moore died on Tuesday, May 23, after battling cancer.

The British actor played the iconic James Bond role in a record number of 7 films: Live and Let Die (1973), The Man With the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), and A View to a Kill (1985).

In a statement to EW, Sean Connery, who originated James Bond in the first films said: “I was very sad to hear of Roger’s passing. We had an unusually long relationship, by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter. I will miss him.”

Pierce Brosnan, who played Bond in 4 films sent a statement to People saying: “Sir Roger Moore was the greatest Bond of his time.”

"He embraced the role with an easy charm and grace that let us all in on the game,” the statement read. “He saved the world seven times and then went on to become an even greater man working to ‘save the children’ with UNICEF.”

He also posted a photo of him and the late actor on his social media accounts.

"Dear Sir Roger Moore, It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning. You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond.. .you were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humor for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children. RIP."

To the memory of you both...Sir Roger and Cassie ... to your children and your children's children...love life and always onwards. A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on May 23, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Daniel Craig meanwhile posted a photo of him and Roger via the 007 accounts and said: "Nobody Does It Better - love Daniel."

Nobody Does It Better - love Daniel pic.twitter.com/lkeKirvt0l — James Bond (@007) May 23, 2017

On social media, stars and personalities sent their prayers and condolences to Moore's family.

Bryan Cranston

Saddened @sirrogermoore passed today. Had a great chat about acting & life 6 mo. ago. Generous and kind. RIP Mr. Bond pic.twitter.com/kVd92inLNr — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) May 23, 2017

Kris Jenner

The ultimate James Bond... so sad to hear that Roger Moore has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on May 23, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Boy George

R.I.P Sir Roger Moore. He was the king of cool. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) May 23, 2017

Russell Crowe

Roger Moore , loved him — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 23, 2017

Duncan Banntyne

So sad to hear of the death of Sir Roger Moore, a great ambassador for UNICEF & all round great guy RIP — Duncan Bannatyne (@DuncanBannatyne) May 23, 2017

Marie Claire fashion director Nina Garcia

"We all have a responsibility in life to do what we can to help those less fortunate" #RIP Sir Roger Moore pic.twitter.com/08U0m3TXiK — Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) May 23, 2017

Piers Morgan

Oh no.

As if today wasn't already sad enough.

RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89.

A wonderful actor & lovely man. pic.twitter.com/MHi2A6jvTQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017

Duran Duran

#RIP Roger pic.twitter.com/eh9EKIxu0G — Duran Duran (@duranduran) May 23, 2017

Mia Farrow

Few are as kind & giving as was Roger Moore. Loving thoughts w his family & friends. He will be missed too by UNICEF pic.twitter.com/fYAEUqAaaw — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 23, 2017

