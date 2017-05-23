(UPDATED) Anne Curtis, Iñigo Pascual, Coleen Garcia, and more take to social media to express oneness with the people of Lanao del Sur's capital

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – As clashes broke out between the military and terrorist groups in Marawi City, some of the country's famous personalities took to social media to ask their followers to pray for the Lanao del Sur capital and the country.

On Tuesday, May 23, a cop died and 5 soldiers were wounded in clashes between combined members of the Abu Sayyaf and Maute groups and the military. Three fires also broke out outside the military's area of operations. (TIMELINE: Marawi clashes prompt Martial Law in all of Mindanao)

President Rodrigo Duterte declared Martial Law in Mindanao and cut short his official visit to Russia. He was set to fly back to the Philippines early Wednesday morning, Manila time.

Meanwhile, beauty queens, actors, musicians, and other members of the entertainment industry spoke online about the events. Some stars also mentioned along with the Marawi attacks, the terrorist attacks on an Ariana Grande concert, which happened on Monday, May 22, in Manchester, England.

Here's what they had to say.

Anne Curtis

Praying for Peace in Marawi... please be safe ating mga kababayan — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) May 23, 2017

Bianca Gonzalez-Intal

"Terrorism knows no boundaries and recognizes no moral code. It seeks to divide us, in that it must fail. These are monsters, not any race." — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) May 23, 2017

Jennylyn Mercado

Let's try harder to be kind para mabawasan mga nakakalungkot na pangyayari. God bless us all! #PrayForTheWorld — jennylyn mercado (@MercadoJen) May 23, 2017

Megan Young

Kylie Verzosa

Katarina Rodriguez

In a world full of scary things - right now, be absolute kindness & aim to bring light into all the dark. Peace IS probable. #PrayForMarawi — Katarina (@KatarinaRodri) May 23, 2017

Matteo Guidicelli

Also let's all pray for Marawi city. God bless us. Peace to the world. — Matteo Guidicelli (@mateoguidicelli) May 23, 2017

Ciara Sotto

Lord God, Please take over #PrayForMarawi — Ciara Sotto (@ciara_anna) May 23, 2017

Maxene Magalona

Mae Cruz Alviar

Julian Trono

let's take a moment to pray for our people. #PrayForMarawi — Julian Trono (@iamJulianT) May 23, 2017

Bea Binene

Hillarie Parungao

Iñigo Pascual

#PrayForMarawi



Claim that it has been won.

I can't keep this out of my mind.

Instead of allowing this to divide us let us stand as one. pic.twitter.com/FtHadshvKL — Iñigo Dôm Pascual(@ImPascualInigo) May 23, 2017



Kelley Day

All u can wonder is why. Schools hospitals concerts and even jails. Like why. #PrayForTheWorld #PrayForMarawi pic.twitter.com/gEzyOk6xX0 — Kelley Day (@itskelleyday) May 24, 2017



Alexander Diaz McDermott

Isis is not Islam. Religion is not violent. #PrayForMarawi — △lexander (@alexandermcdizz) May 23, 2017



Ria Atayde

Prayers, thoughts and love to all parts of the world being terrorized. I can't even begin to imagine how terrifying it might be. — Ria Atayde (@RiaAtayde) May 23, 2017



Luis Hontiveros

#PrayForMarawi #PrayForOurSoldiers we owe our troops our lives coz they sacrifice theirs for our safety!https://t.co/O0tceRgdKu — Luis Hontiveros (@luishontiveros7) May 23, 2017



Ejay Falcon

Lord kayo na po Bahala A post shared by Falcon21(@ejaythefalcon) on May 23, 2017 at 10:03am PDT



Joey Mead King

A post shared by joeymeadking (@joeymeadking) on May 23, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT



Sunshine Cruz

#prayformarawi #prayfortheworld A post shared by Sunshine Braden Cruz (@sunshinecruz718) on May 23, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Coleen Garcia

Julie Anne San Jose

Also, let's pray for our brothers and sisters in Marawi. — Julie Anne San Jose (@MyJaps) May 23, 2017

Gabbi Garcia

"Sa aking kamay dadaloy ang kapayaan" -Alena #PrayForMarawi #PrayForPhilippines please be real, Alena — Gabbi Garcia (@_gabbigarcia) May 24, 2017

Ogie Alcasid

Jake Ejercito

How some people are politicising the events in #Marawi right now is beyond distasteful. Ditch your yellows/reds. Stand united against hate — Jake Ejercito (@unoemilio) May 24, 2017

Drew Dirksen

What is this world coming too. You're in my prayers Philippines #PrayforMarawi — Drew Dirksen (@TheTideDrew) May 23, 2017

– Rappler.com