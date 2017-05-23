PH stars call for prayers after Marawi attack
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – As clashes broke out between the military and terrorist groups in Marawi City, some of the country's famous personalities took to social media to ask their followers to pray for the Lanao del Sur capital and the country.
On Tuesday, May 23, a cop died and 5 soldiers were wounded in clashes between combined members of the Abu Sayyaf and Maute groups and the military. Three fires also broke out outside the military's area of operations. (TIMELINE: Marawi clashes prompt Martial Law in all of Mindanao)
President Rodrigo Duterte declared Martial Law in Mindanao and cut short his official visit to Russia. He was set to fly back to the Philippines early Wednesday morning, Manila time.
Meanwhile, beauty queens, actors, musicians, and other members of the entertainment industry spoke online about the events. Some stars also mentioned along with the Marawi attacks, the terrorist attacks on an Ariana Grande concert, which happened on Monday, May 22, in Manchester, England.
Here's what they had to say.
Anne Curtis
Praying for Peace in Marawi... please be safe ating mga kababayan— Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) May 23, 2017
Bianca Gonzalez-Intal
"Terrorism knows no boundaries and recognizes no moral code. It seeks to divide us, in that it must fail. These are monsters, not any race."— Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) May 23, 2017
Jennylyn Mercado
Let's try harder to be kind para mabawasan mga nakakalungkot na pangyayari. God bless us all! #PrayForTheWorld— jennylyn mercado (@MercadoJen) May 23, 2017
Megan Young
Kylie Verzosa
Katarina Rodriguez
In a world full of scary things - right now, be absolute kindness & aim to bring light into all the dark. Peace IS probable. #PrayForMarawi— Katarina (@KatarinaRodri) May 23, 2017
Matteo Guidicelli
Also let's all pray for Marawi city. God bless us. Peace to the world.— Matteo Guidicelli (@mateoguidicelli) May 23, 2017
Ciara Sotto
Lord God, Please take over #PrayForMarawi— Ciara Sotto (@ciara_anna) May 23, 2017
Maxene Magalona
Let us all keep praying.. Keep loving each other.. Keep being kind.. Because the moment we stop is the moment we let terrorism win. These are very, very difficult and painful times we live in. We need to stay strong. We need to keep fighting the good fight. We need to keep praying. #PrayForMarawi #PrayForManchester
Mae Cruz Alviar
#PrayForMarawi #PrayForBangkok #PrayForManchester #PrayForTheWorld— Mae Cruz Alviar (@queenbeemae) May 23, 2017
Julian Trono
let's take a moment to pray for our people. #PrayForMarawi— Julian Trono (@iamJulianT) May 23, 2017
Bea Binene
What is happening. #PrayForMarawi— Bea Binene (@beabinene) May 23, 2017
Hillarie Parungao
Iñigo Pascual
#PrayForMarawi— Iñigo Dôm Pascual(@ImPascualInigo) May 23, 2017
Claim that it has been won.
I can't keep this out of my mind.
Instead of allowing this to divide us let us stand as one. pic.twitter.com/FtHadshvKL
Kelley Day
All u can wonder is why. Schools hospitals concerts and even jails. Like why. #PrayForTheWorld #PrayForMarawi pic.twitter.com/gEzyOk6xX0— Kelley Day (@itskelleyday) May 24, 2017
Alexander Diaz McDermott
Isis is not Islam. Religion is not violent. #PrayForMarawi— △lexander (@alexandermcdizz) May 23, 2017
Ria Atayde
Prayers, thoughts and love to all parts of the world being terrorized. I can't even begin to imagine how terrifying it might be.— Ria Atayde (@RiaAtayde) May 23, 2017
Luis Hontiveros
#PrayForMarawi #PrayForOurSoldiers we owe our troops our lives coz they sacrifice theirs for our safety!https://t.co/O0tceRgdKu— Luis Hontiveros (@luishontiveros7) May 23, 2017
Ejay Falcon
Joey Mead King
Sunshine Cruz
Coleen Garcia
#PrayForMarawi Pray for the world. https://t.co/6B1qX9nrQE— Coleen Ortega Garcia (@coleengarcia) May 23, 2017
Julie Anne San Jose
Also, let's pray for our brothers and sisters in Marawi.— Julie Anne San Jose (@MyJaps) May 23, 2017
May 23, 2017
Gabbi Garcia
"Sa aking kamay dadaloy ang kapayaan" -Alena #PrayForMarawi #PrayForPhilippines please be real, Alena— Gabbi Garcia (@_gabbigarcia) May 24, 2017
Ogie Alcasid
#prayersformarawi https://t.co/4nu7rqTeU5— ogie alcasid (@ogiealcasid) May 24, 2017
Jake Ejercito
How some people are politicising the events in #Marawi right now is beyond distasteful. Ditch your yellows/reds. Stand united against hate— Jake Ejercito (@unoemilio) May 24, 2017
Drew Dirksen
What is this world coming too. You're in my prayers Philippines #PrayforMarawi— Drew Dirksen (@TheTideDrew) May 23, 2017
– Rappler.com