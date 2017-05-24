The 'High School Musical' co-stars sing 'What I've Been Looking For' for the first time in 10 years

MANILA, Philippines – Sharpay and Ryan have reunited!

Years after the first High School Musical was released, Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel met up to perform "What I've Been Waiting For" for a segment on Ashley's YouTube channel.

In a video posted on May 23, Ashley and Lucas talked about performing the song back then and their fond memories of filming the movies.

"Over the several years that we played it [the song], definitely going on tour was such as monumental kind of experience, none of us felt or experienced anything like that before," Lucas said.

Ashley praised Lucas for his voice, saying that he was one of the best singers in the cast. She also shared that in the beginning, they did not like each other before. "We were not close," Ashley said. "We were not good friends, let's be honest, okay? It's been 10 years. We can talk about this now. We hated each other"

Later, she added: "I have to say, after we wrapped though, I've alway had a love for you. You're really like my twin brother."

You asked for him! New Music Session with @mrgrabeel!! This one is so special to me and we did it just for you guys. Link in bio to find out what song we did..... you don't want to miss this! A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on May 23, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

High School Musical, starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, premiered in 2006. It was one of Disney's most popular movies and was later followed by High School Musical 2 (2007) and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008).

In March, Disney confirmed that a 4th installment of the franchise will happen soon.

Ashley and Lucas played Sharpay and Ryan Evans in the movies. Since the last High School Musical movie, the two have worked on their careers in both music and acting.

Watch the video above and let us know what you think of their updated rendition of the song!