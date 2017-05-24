Megan also opens up about settling down with her longtime boyfriend Mikael Daez

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World 2013 Megan Young is set to go to the United States very soon to try her luck at a career abroad.

In an interview on Tonight with Boy Abunda on Tuesday, May 23, Megan said she was lucky enough to sign with an agency that will give her a lot of opportunities. In March, Megan signed with Innovative Artists agency in New York.

“So iyon yung bagay na sobra naging suwerte ako,” Megan said. “And dahil doon, nakakalibre ng workshops daw, so iyon ang plano ko.”

(So that was I was very lucky to have. And because of that, I got free [acting] workshops, so that's what I plan to do.)

When asked between staying in the Philippines or going abroad to pursue her career, Megan said: “Well, as of now, yung plan ko (my plan) is to go back and forth. I’m very blessed na yung line of work ko (my line of work), I’m allowed to leave and come back and there’s still something waiting for me. But if ever in the future na kailangan ko tumira doon sa abroad, why not (if I need to live abroad, why not)?"

She also previously said that she's ready to help the Miss World Philippines organization, which is now owned by her talent manager Arnold Vegafria. Arnold also owns ALV Talent Circuit, which manages the careers of artists like Camille Prats, Nikki Gil, Billy Crawford, Baron Geisler, and many more.

Settling down?

In the same interview, Megan was asked about her relationship with actor Mikael Daez. In February, Mikael confirmed that he and Megan have been together for almost 7 years.

Megan told Boy Abunda that they have talked about marriage in the past.

Gigil mode: ON #tunapanga A post shared by Megan Young (@meganbata) on May 7, 2017 at 12:30am PDT

"We talked about [marriage] for a couple of years already. Siyempre matagal na kami, so hindi mo maiiwasan pag-usapan (Of course we've been together for a long time, so we can't avoid talking about [marriage])," she said.

"For us, the way we see our relationship, we wouldn’t get into a relationship if we didn’t see each other being together in the future. Of course we always hope for that and you work harder each day kasi iyon yung gusto mo (because that's what you want) at the end of the day." – Rappler.com