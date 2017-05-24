His agency Sidus HQ confirms that he has begun receiving drug treatment and radiation therapy

MANILA, Philippines – Korean actor Kim Woo Bin, who known for his role in the show The Heirs, has been diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer.

According to a statement from his agency Sidus HQ, the cancer is in its early stages, so Woo Bin is undergoing treatment and radation therapy.

"He plans on focusing on his treatment for now before greeting you with a recovered, healthy image, so please wish for his speedy convalescence," said Sidus HQ.

"We are currently in the stages of adjusting his previously made schedules. We ask for your numerous cheers and encouragements. Thank you."

According to webmd.com, Nasopharyngeal cancer is type of head and neck cancer that starts at the upper part of the throat. Nasopharyngeal cancer is rare, with less than one person in 100,000 in North America getting it.

Aside from The Heirs, Woo Bin also appeared on Uncontrollably Fond and films such as The Con Artists and Twenty. – Rappler.com