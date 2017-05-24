The director, known for films like 'Ang Hapis at Himagsik ni Hermano Puli' and 'Moonlight Over Baler,' dies

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Director Gil Portes, known for his films like Saranggola, Mga Munting Tinig, and Ang Hapis at Himagsik ni Hermano Puli (The Agony and Fury of Hermano Puli) died on Wednesday, May 24. He was 71 years old.

Screenwriter Senedy Que confirmed the news to Rappler on Thursday, saying: "Yes, it is true. I was in touch with his eldest son Carlo – his body was identified by colleagues at the morgue in a hospital."

On Facebook, director Armand Reyes, also confirmed Portes' death to Rappler. It was the late director’s sister-in-law who told him of his passing.

According to Pep, the news was also confirmed by his friend, director Mel Chionglo. The report said that Portes was taken to the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. It did not mention the cause of his death.

On social media, some industry members have begun to pay tribute to the late director and offer condolences to his family.

On Facebook, director Adolf Alix Jr said: "Rest in peace Direk Gil Portes. He opened the doors for me through Mga Munting Tinig in 2002. Thank you direk. You are always part of my success as a filmmaker. My prayers and condolences to his family."

Director Jose Javier Reyes also paid tribute to Portes, as did actress Alessandra De Rossi, who starred in a number of his films

Rest well, Direk Gil Portes. Thank you for the years shared. Have a safe trip back home to the Father. — Joey Javier Reyes (@DirekJoey) May 24, 2017

Salamat. A post shared by Alessandra De Rossi. EVER. (@alessderossi) on May 24, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

Portes also directed the film Markova: Comfort Gay, and more recently, Moonlight Over Baler. – Rappler.com