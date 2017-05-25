Here's a glimpse of the great war that's coming on 'GoT!'

MANILA, Philippines – Winter is here and so is the great war.

There's a new Game of Thrones season 7 trailer out, and it shows many exciting scenes from the war to come.

The trailer above gives fans a peek at each of the royal houses they've grown to know and love over the seasons.

"Enemies to the east. Enemies to the west," Cersei Lannister says at the beginning of the video. "Enemies to the south. Enemies to the north. Whatever stands in our way, we defeat it."

Soon after, Daenerys Targaryen confidently says, "I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms. And I will."

In the north, Petyr Baelish (aka Littlefinger) then tells Sansa Stark, "Your father and brothers are gone, yet here you stand. Last hope against the coming storm."

Throughout the trailer, fans also get to see clips of characters like Melissandre, Theon Greyjoy, Arya Stark, and more, giving them hints at what's ahead.

Game of Thrones season 7 will begin to air on July 17 on HBO.