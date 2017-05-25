U2 and Miley Cyrus also dedicate songs to the victims of the attack

NEW YORK, USA – British singer Harry Styles put on a somber, abbreviated show as top musicians found ways to remember the victims of the attack on Ariana Grande's Manchester concert.

Styles, the former One Direction member who has topped charts with a new solo album, cut short his concert Tuesday night, May 23 in Mexico City and only played acoustic out of respect to the victims.

The 23-year-old singer, who grew up around Manchester, said that Monday's attack, which left 22 people dead and was claimed by the Islamic State group, had left "a hole in my heart."

"We have a choice every single day that we wake up of what we can put into the world. And I ask you to please choose love every single day," Styles told the crowd, before leading a moment of silence and promising to return to do a full show.

On US late night television, U2 dedicated the Irish group's classic "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" to the victims, in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show.

"They hate music, they hate women, they even hate little girls," singer Bono said of extremists who target concerts.

"They hate everything that we love and, you know, the worst of humanity was on view in Manchester last night," he said.

Bono said the attack also showed "the best" of humanity, with Manchester residents helping out strangers.

Miley Cyrus, who like Grande is a child star turned pop sensation, dedicated her new song "Malibu" to the singer and victims as she performed Tuesday on US reality show The Voice.

"This MUST end! No more war... no more innocent lives taken," Cyrus separately wrote on Instagram with a picture of herself and Grande in their early television days.

More controversially, reality television star Kim Kardashian posted on social media an image of herself dancing at a show with Grande, leading to a barrage of online criticism that she was making the tragedy about herself.

By Wednesday, Kardashian had deleted the image but kept a message on Twitter saying she was "praying for everyone in Manchester."

I can't imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017

I'm praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017

Arthouse rock icon Morrissey, a Manchester native known for his outspoken views, took to task Britain's leaders including Prime Minister Theresa May, suggesting they should change course on immigration.

"In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private," the former Smiths frontman wrote on Facebook after the attacks, which took place on his 58th birthday.

"Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims. How easy to be unafraid when one is protected from the line of fire. The people have no such protections," he said.

– Rappler.com