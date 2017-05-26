The host-boxing instructor cuts his Everest climb short and is taken to the ICU

MANILA, Philippines – Host and boxing instructor Vince Velasco has had to cut short his Mount Everest climb.

On Thursday, May 25, Vince said that he was airlifted off Mount Everest on May 21 and was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Ciwec Hospital in Nepal.

By then, Vince said, he was 4,000 meters above sea level and only a few days away from reaching the base camp.

"I'll spare you the details but it was the closest call I've had," said Vince.

"Four days later, I'm out of the hospital healthy and processing the experience. It was a really tough call, one I couldn't make, and so I have to thank my guide for making it for me. Had he not, I might have pushed harder. A part of me wishes I pushed harder regardless of the risk. But in a way, I think God may be reminding me of a few things."

He shared some of the lessons he learned from the trip.

"First, just because you can doesn't mean you will. You may have the ability to go for the things you want and try as hard as you can but it doesn't mean you will arrive there or achieve what you want at the time of your choosing," said Vince.

"Second, it really isn't about the destination; it is about the journey. Regardless of what happened it is still probably the most beautiful and memorable trip I have been on. And the destination is just the goal. It's the encouraging each other, the bonds created through the long trek, and sharing the amazing scenery with great people that makes a trip so memorable."

The photos that accompanied Vince's post are among the last ones he took, he said, and show the closest he got to the mountain.



According to an Instagram post by Vince's teammate, Nella Lomotan, Vince was hit by acute mountain sickness (AMS). She added that on the 8th day of their trek, their team reached Mount Everest's base camp and they would take another week to complete their circuit around the Himalayas.



Vince first announced in an April 21 Instagram post that he was going to Mount Everest. Aside from Nella, he was traveling with Benj Ramos and Cara Durano. – Rappler.com