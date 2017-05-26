'In my arms, Bambi, you are my home,' says an emotional Beauty Gonzalez

MANILA, Philippines – Weeks after their Tagaytay wedding, Beauty Gonzalez and Norman Crisologo's sweet wedding video is out.

On Thursday, May 25, videographer Jason Magbanua posted the video, which featured highlights of the wedding – the couple dancing, wedding preparations, and their vows.

"Life bought me a wonderful surprise. In a time of fast-paced love affairs and cynical romances, you have made me believe that true love still exists in this world," Beauty told Norman during their vows. She added that he will never be alone and that he will always be in her heart.

Later, an emotional Norman shared that Beauty would always ask him who would take care of her.

"I really don't know the answer to that question and I've been thinking about it for so long. I guess if we spread enough love and kindness to all our friends and all our family, I think our friends and family will be there for you," he said.

He added: "You'll never be alone. I have a lot of kids and they're going to have a lot of kids and there's going to be a lot of grandkids going to you. And you'll never be alone."

"In my arms, Bambi [Norman's nickname], you are my home," said Beauty towards the end of her vows, getting emotional.

The couple got married on May 6, and their wedding was attended by their close friends and family, including Beauty's co-stars from Pusong Ligaw.



Beauty and Norman got engaged in March. Together, they have a daughter named Olivia. – Rappler.com